Iranian Missile Hits In Israel Tel Aviv & Surrounding Areas Destruction Footage
alltheworldsastage
alltheworldsastage
1048 followers
58 views • 24 hours ago

Iranian Missile Hits In Israel Tel Aviv & Surrounding Areas Destruction Footage

Kang Opas

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SnDmOt1GIGI&t

IRANIAN MISSILES DESTROY ISRAELI CITY OF BAT YAM TO THE POINT IT LOOKS LIKE GAZA


Israel Daily News

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1cBEwD99fHY

9 Dead 200+ Wounded in Massive Iranian Ballistic Missile Hit in Bat Yam , Tel Aviv


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W5bR0Yiiuu8

Israeli neighborhood devastated by Iranian missile - Joel C. Rosenberg reports from Bat Yam


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j5UKmB9o2B8

"The Missile That Erased the Future": Footage from the Devastation at Weizmann Institute | KAN 11


LOOTERS >>>> https://youtu.be/_X2Ik0yEKJI?t=464


All Israel News

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PLPIBTORT1A&t


Tel Aviv Hit by Iranian Missiles, Extended Destruction in Bat Yam

iranisraelpalestinegenocidesyriagazalebanonmilitaryindustrialcomplexforeignpolicysyriawarnatowarsukrainewarrussiawarwestbankpalestineisraelwarsciawarsregimechangewarsgazastripmiddleeastwarsgazawariranwarfreepalestineisraelhamaswar
