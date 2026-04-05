Is this what speaking like a dragon means in the Bible?

You answer the question yourself. It is fine either way. but how can anyone put on the act of being the good guy like Donald Trump, and love to talk about all of those he is killed and the war is he is starting and absolutely enjoying the destruction he is causing. if this is not speaking like a dragon then you tell me what it is. either way he is not one of the good guys

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