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Is this what speaking like a dragon means in the Bible?
End the global reset
End the global reset
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You answer the question yourself. It is fine either way. but how can anyone put on the act of being the good guy like Donald Trump, and love to talk about all of those he is killed and the war is he is starting and absolutely enjoying the destruction he is causing. if this is not speaking like a dragon then you tell me what it is. either way he is not one of the good guys

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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