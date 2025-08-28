BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
RT News - August 28 2025 2PM GMT
thedeadgene
thedeadgene
August 28, 2025

A trade adviser to Donald Trump blames India for America's economic woes, adding the conflict between Russia and Ukraine is Modi's war. New Delhi says its national interests cannot be dictated to by others. Ukrainians aged between 18 and 22 form long lines at the Polish border after Kiev greenlights their right to leave the country. That's despite an acute shortage of manpower and calls from across the Atlantic to lower the conscription age. Israel airstrikes reportedly rain down on Syria, as Prime Minister Netanyahu claims he's trying to protect the local Druze community in the South. Meanwhile in the West, minorities seek anonymity from Damascus, claiming its the only path to peace.


RT not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene.


This video was made with linuxmint.

Make the switch dump Microsoft Windows and get linuxmint at: https://www.linuxmint.com/


