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Biden Babbles
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315 views • October 17, 2020
This cannot for real be another corrupt, incompetent candidate chosen by DNC to America.. Why do they always push incompetent corrupt flawed candidates.. perhaps because they are Puppets whose allegiance is not America but the DC Swamp..
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