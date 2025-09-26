© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Pres. Sandu 'bows to London & Brussels — parties of war' — Moldovan opposition leader Artem Guryev to RT
Says authorities may fake Russian interference or provoke clashes in Transnistria to cancel elections
Patriots of Moldova were barred from running through procedural tricks.
Adding:
Moldovan opposition says authorities carried out THREE THOUSAND home searches during the election campaign
Ex-Justice Minister Pavlovschi: ‘If it lasted another month, they’d search EVERY citizen’
Sandu govt continues using state power to cripple rivals & intimidate voters