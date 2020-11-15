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Through Force or Fear COVID LOCKDOWNS - VACCINES ETC Sun Nov 15 2020
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32 views • November 15, 2020
The use of force and fear to have people comply with the NEW WORLD ORDER - EARTH WORSHIPING ELITISTS that want to control your life and change who you are to suit their agenda!
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