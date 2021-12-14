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SUBVERSIVE "GAMING" COMPANY HAS ACQUIRED AMERICAN TECHNOLOGY CORP. VOICE OF GOD PATENT - RF WEAPONS (LookOutFaCharlie)
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236 views • December 14, 2021
Thank you to LookOutFaCharlie for another excellent video.
American Technology patented a Voice of God weapon back in 1996 that could use both ultrasonic and ELF frequencies to transmit "perfect sound out of thin air".
The same weapon could also be used to target individual people and be used as crowd control. Someone has acquired that patent.
And you'll never guess who.
If you buy these products, you are funding real evil, as well as, future "insane" people who do irrational things when attacked with these weapons.
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American Technology patented a Voice of God weapon back in 1996 that could use both ultrasonic and ELF frequencies to transmit "perfect sound out of thin air".
The same weapon could also be used to target individual people and be used as crowd control. Someone has acquired that patent.
And you'll never guess who.
If you buy these products, you are funding real evil, as well as, future "insane" people who do irrational things when attacked with these weapons.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Thank you for your interest in The Body House..
Life Coaching For Men & Women: https://thebodyhouse.biz/phone-sessions-with-dyann
Dyann's RELATIONSHIP HELP FOR MEN... The Relaters Manual: A Guide For Men https://www.smashwords.com/books/view/888887
How To Do The Soulmate Embrace {FREE eBook} - https://bit.ly/32vEbzQ
NewsLetter - The Body House Chronicles – 'Where Sensuality Meets Conspiracy' https://bodyhousechronicles.wordpress.com/
ALL Links – https://linktr.ee/thebodyhouse1
Contact Dyann - Email: [email protected] or [email protected]
SIGN UP TO GET CLASSIC MOVIE STAR QUOTES & COACHING TIPS!
http://madmimi.com/signups/4c2eda7a59ed4caabce9a26fc22cd8cc/join
Keywords
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