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Nutrition Basics - Macronutrients, Micronutrients, and Water Explained, Learning is Fun? (eh)
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12 views • May 09, 2020
This video describes the basics of nutrition including commonly used nutrient categories and their effects on the body.
These nutrients and their effects on the human body are discussed in detail in other videos on this channel.
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My name is John Rogers. I am a Mechanical and Aerospace Engineer. I enjoy nutrition, athletics, education, and science and will express what I have learned and explored regarding these topics.
These nutrients and their effects on the human body are discussed in detail in other videos on this channel.
Subscribestar: https://www.subscribestar.com/gainsimation
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/gainsimation
BitCHute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/gainsimation
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvab4iUg0x6295xb0RffeuA
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/gainsimation
LBRY: https://lbry.tv/@Gainsimation:7
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/gainsimation
Twitter: https://twitter.com/gainsimation
My name is John Rogers. I am a Mechanical and Aerospace Engineer. I enjoy nutrition, athletics, education, and science and will express what I have learned and explored regarding these topics.
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