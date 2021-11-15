SLOW KILL EXPOSED! - Global Depopulation Event - Jerry Day Speaks Out

SLOW KILL EXPOSED! - Global Depopulation Event - Jerry Day Speaks OutJosh Sigurdson talks with Jerry Day, an Emmy winning producer and YouTube activist who has been reporting on issues like Smart Meters, 5G and ways the governments of the world are slow killing us for more than a decade.In this video, we talk about slow kill and the method in which the state and governments around the world are utilizing in order to slowly kill the greater population under the guise of safety, health and convenience.The governments of the world are fighting a war on humanity currently and they have put their plans out there in the open as to what they wish to do to humans by the year 2030 as the United Nations Agenda 2030 so aptly promotes, more than 60% of humanity must be wiped out by that year.From smart meters to 5G. From vaccines to carbon credits. The agenda is being fully implemented right now and it is up to us to resist or succumb.We have to get rid of these evil, satanic, demonic globalist creature ASAP!“ITS A REAL HOLOCOAST !PEOPLE WILL HAVE TO FORM MILITIA GROUPS NWITH GUNS ANDGET THE BAD GUYSENTER THEIR TV STATIONS AND PULL ALL THE PLUGSTHEN COORDINATE OTHERS AND CONTINUEMUST HOLD DOWN THE STATION WITH YOUR MEN THERE TO ENSURE NO ONE COMES TO RECAPTURE IT” - student researchers , Republican stylesource: