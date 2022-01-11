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(BOJO THE LIAR) 'MUMBO JUMBO'
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93 views • January 11, 2022
(BOJO THE LIAR) 'MUMBO JUMBO'
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BOJO the LIAR - MUMBO JUMBO
https://www.bitchute.com/video/KHTi5Z9A7ikx/ [SHARE]
(Hey Fool ! We Know About the SPIKE PROTEIN & about the GRAPHENE OXIDE)
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PM JOHNSON & HIS DEATH ADMINISTER ADMIT... INJECTS & TESTS DON'T WORK
(SO WHAT IS THE POINT?) https://www.bitchute.com/video/4uI8peyIiMgJ/ [SHARE]
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1. HEY BOJO WE KNOW ABOUT THE GRAPHENE OXIDE INSIDE THE CLOT SHOT -iSvnU664jzHe
2. HOSPITALS COLLAPSED IN WORST PANDEMIC IN HUMAN HISTORY -B93jSx7zdt2q
3. ANOTHER ATHLETE COLLAPSES ON FIELD (AS (NEW) NORMAL) -So0Qh17wa8Ua/
4. ((CORONA)) 'SHADOW BURN' [REPRISE] -FXOXcxCtSltP/
================
IF YOU LIKE MY WORK,CHANNEL.PLEASE SUBSCRIBE
================
BOJO the LIAR - MUMBO JUMBO
https://www.bitchute.com/video/KHTi5Z9A7ikx/ [SHARE]
(Hey Fool ! We Know About the SPIKE PROTEIN & about the GRAPHENE OXIDE)
--------------------------
PM JOHNSON & HIS DEATH ADMINISTER ADMIT... INJECTS & TESTS DON'T WORK
(SO WHAT IS THE POINT?) https://www.bitchute.com/video/4uI8peyIiMgJ/ [SHARE]
================
1. HEY BOJO WE KNOW ABOUT THE GRAPHENE OXIDE INSIDE THE CLOT SHOT -iSvnU664jzHe
2. HOSPITALS COLLAPSED IN WORST PANDEMIC IN HUMAN HISTORY -B93jSx7zdt2q
3. ANOTHER ATHLETE COLLAPSES ON FIELD (AS (NEW) NORMAL) -So0Qh17wa8Ua/
4. ((CORONA)) 'SHADOW BURN' [REPRISE] -FXOXcxCtSltP/
================
IF YOU LIKE MY WORK,CHANNEL.PLEASE SUBSCRIBE
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