I warn you of a Heavenly Body approaching the Earth

You live in constant change. Natural disasters occur one after another and yet they do not understand that these are signs and signals that serve as a reminder to convert

“Beloved children of My Immaculate Heart:

WITH MY LOVE I BLESS YOU SO THAT MY LOVE MAY REMAIN PRESENT IN EACH ONE OF YOU. My children are distinguished by being love in themselves, being and desiring good for their brothers and sisters (cf. I Jn. 4:7-8).

This month in which you dedicate in a special way to this Mother and pray the Holy Rosary, I wish you to offer May 13:

Pray for those of My children who do not adore My Divine Son.

Offer the Holy Rosary for those who break into the lives of My little children and instill in them to cling to demonic practices and to forget and deny My Divine Son. These human creatures will be heavily punished.

WHAT IS HAPPENING IN HUMANITY AT THIS TIME? Forgetfulness of My Divine Son prevails, what is Divine is denied and it is believed that what is good is the work of man and whatever bad happens in the life of man or in the lives of peoples is the fault of God (cf. Jas. 1:13).

The human creature is unpredictable; constantly going back and forth in search of what they believe is safer, more accurate and they do not have knowledge of the Divine Word nor they is spiritual; therefore, they lack discernment (2). They go from place to place trying to find what they will not find until they look at themselves and look at My Divine Son in everything and everyone.

The battle against evil at this time is ongoing and My children are tempted again and again without reacting.

Pray My children and remain compliant to the Law of God.

Pray My children, receive the Holy Eucharist, pray and make reparation.

Pray My children and ask for the Grace to feel the Love of My Motherhood by resisting evil without falling.

Pray My children, as part of My Marian Army that fights with Love, Faith, Hope and Charity, united with St. Michael the Archangel and His Heavenly Legions and My beloved Angel of Peace, I fulfill the Divine Mandate to crush the infernal serpent and his legions.

Pray My children, the children of My Divine Son are My children. I warn you of a Heavenly Body approaching the Earth.

FAITH IS TESTED AND THIS MOTHER ALERTS YOU TO PRAY WITH FAITH, WITH HOPE AND WITH THE ASSURANCE THAT YOU ARE PROTECTED BY THE DIVINE HAND.

Be mindful that in an unusual synod you will receive a sign from Heaven, a harbinger of the approaching Warning.

BE FEARLESS, BE CREATURES OF GOOD, BE SURE THAT WITH FAITH ALL THINGS ARE POSSIBLE (cf. I Jn. 5:4; Mt. 9:21-22). If you remain in faith, what you believe to be impossible in your eyes, the faith of each one of My children, united, achieves great miracles.





Source: Revelaciones Marianas

http://www.jesusmariasite.org/5527-i-warn-you-of-a-heavenly-body-approaching-the-earth/

ASTEROID

APPROXIMATE SIZE 31 Feet

CLOSEST EARTH APPROACH 389,000 Miles

NAME (2023 JL)

DATE May 11, 2023





















