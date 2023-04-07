(432 Hz music) Die Phönixe are flying to the sea reaching the cosmos in e moll (classic guitar)

(432 Hz music) The phönixe are flying to the sea reaching the cosmos in e-moll



I can see 2 dragons. One is from my tree and one is on the UMBRELLA

The UMBRELLA is reflecting the Reality and the subject is about our 6 dimensional world.

PDF as book.



PLEASE READ BURKHARD HEIMS 6 DIMENSIONAL THEORIE ABOUT OUR WORLD

http://heim-theory.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/02/Illobrand_von_Ludwiger-The_New_Worldview_of_the_Physicist_Burkhard_Heim.pdf The New Worldview of the Physicist Burkhard Heim Burkhard Heim explains his Theory in Speeches, Interviews and private Conversations by Illobrand von Ludwiger . I have meet Mr. Ludwiger personally, he is a friend from Burkhard Heim and very and very confirm in Quantum Physics and so so called Extraterrestrial lifeforms and the theory of a 6 dimensional world . Some are saying that also a 12 dimensional theory can be formed. In that higher dimensional you will find good and the angles.



Contents Summary 9

Burkhard Heim's exceptional Talents 13 A

The Unified Phenomenological Field Theory 1.

Burkhard Heim’s Modification of Newton’s Law of Gravity 1.1

The Unified Field Strength Tensor of Gravity and Electromagnetism 1.2

Magnetic Fields by rotating Masses 1.3

The Limits of the Attractive Gravitation Field 1.4

The Redshift in the Quasi-Static Universe 29 2. Comments on Classical Field Theories 2.1 Comments on the Special Theory of Relativity

2.2 Einstein's General Theory of Relativity and his Unified Field Theory

2 3. Heim's Unified Field Theory

3.1 Not Proportionality, but Equivalence between Geometry and Matter

3.2 Operator Equations instead of Field Equations

4. Expansion of the World Dimensions

4.1 The 6-dimensional World as Result of Invariance Requirements

4.2 The physical Meaning of the two additional World Dimensions

4.3 Can the World have more than 6 Dimensions? 42 B The Unified Quantized Structure-Theory 5. Geometric Fundamental Particles of the World 5.1 The World consists only of Area Elements and their Dynamics 44 5.2 Differences Calculation instead of Differential Calculus 45 6. The Cosmological Model 47 7. The Polymetric Geometry 7.1 The interacting Partial Structures 51 7.2 The World Selector Equation 54 8. The geometric Structure of the Elementary Particles 8.1 On the Derivation of the Particle States 58 8.2 The Cause of Inertia 61 8.3 The Cause of Quarks 62 8.4 The Causes of Spin, Isospin and Anti-Particles 66 8.5 Heim’s Mass Formula and its experimental Confirmation 67 9. Structures of the physical World and its non-material Side 9.1 The Model of the Creation of the World 71 9.2 The Emergence of the Interaction Fields’ Coupling Constants 73 9.3 The Derivation of Quantum Theory from Hyperspace Dynamics 75 9.4 The Cosmogony of Matter 76 9.5 Why Heim’s Theory is unknown to most Physicists 78 C The aspect-related Logic for the unified Description of Body and Soul 10. The Superior World Entity 10.1 Is Consciousness a physical State? 81 10.2 Why there is Organization in living Matter 86 10.3 The aspect-related Logic for the Description of the World’s qualitative Sets of Values 92

10.4 The transitional Criterion between Physics and Organizational World Structures

10.5 The structural Levels of Consciousness

10.6 On Postmortal States and the Job of scientific Research

112 Addendum 117 Appendix of Formulas 119 Masses and Mean Lifes of Elementary Particles 122 Sketches