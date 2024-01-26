Texas Stand-Off

RINOs Blame Trump
* Your gubment only inflicts pain and misery.
* Texas is fighting back against a facilitated invasion.
* 25 GOP-led states back Texas.
* TX Dems demand [Bidan] federalize the National Guard.
* This is open borders by design.
* [Bidan] regime wants you to believe it’s Texas’ fault.
* The establishment blames Trump for border chaos.
* It’s terrifying that these people are in charge.
The full segment is linked below.
Newsmax | Rob Schmitt Tonight (25 January 2024)
