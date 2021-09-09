EP 2604 6PM ARIZONA MUST DECERTIFY 173,104 LOST VOTES, 96,389 GHOST VOTES

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Everyone who knew this election was stolen can feel validated today. These are the results of just one county in Arizona.
https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/18712
Special Guest: Dr. McCullough is an internist, cardiologist, epidemiologist. He maintains ABIM certification in internal medicine and cardiovascular diseases. He practices both internal medicine including the management of common infectious diseases as well as the cardiovascular complications of both the viral infection and the injuries developing after the COVID-19 vaccine in Dallas TX, USA.
https://americaoutloud.com/the-mccullough-report/ https://www.americaoutloud.com/the-mccullough-report/ https://www.truthforhealth.org https://covid19criticalcare.com/ https://americasfrontlinedoctors.org/
Special Guest: David Shestokas is the author of the Constitutional Sound Bites series that explains the history, philosophy and meaning of our Founding documents. He is a former Assistant State’s Attorney for the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office in Chicago, IL. https://www.amazon.com/David-Shestokas/e/B002G6UAGU%3Fref=dbs_a_mng_rwt_scns_share http://www.shestokas.com/
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