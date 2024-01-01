Major earthquakes have Hit Japan, Triggering a Tsunami Warning in the region - Jan 1, 2024

Details about the powerful 7.0 magnitude earthquake in Japan.

Seven earthquakes occurred in the Noto area, and 11 were recorded throughout Japan. This included shaking the capital, Tokyo.

About 33,500 households were left without electricity. Several major highways have been closed in the earthquake area, and high-speed train services have been suspended.

It is reported that the Tepco nuclear power plant is at risk, but so far no violations have been recorded in its operation.

Reminder that in 2011, the Fukushima nuclear power plant exploded in Japan due to an earthquake and tsunami.

The sea is angry after the earthquake