BOMBSHELL: ABSOLUTE PROOF CANADIAN GOVERNMENT IS FUDGING THE DEATH COUNT!!! FIND OUT WHY!!!!

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pressfortruth
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The Canadian government has been caught red handed fudging the death count numbers by raising last years stats, hoping you wouldn’t notice! Meanwhile Texas is opening back up 100% and in Canada the liberals have introduced a new bill that seeks to change the definition of “hate speech” and also another bill that seeks to ban toy air guns. In this video Dan Dicks shows the discrepancy which proves beyond a shadow of a doubt that the Canadian government is lying to the people in an effort to ramp up the fear state ON PURPOSE! Dan also discuses the new developments in Texas as well as the new bills being introduced in Canada that seek to further destroy the lives of law abiding, society contributing Canadians.
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Sources:
EXCLUSIVE: CTV NEWS EDITS CLIP ON CANADA’S DEATH COUNT!! FIND OUT WHAT THEY’RE HIDING!!!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/yFPZsm5UteU6/
Revised Numbers:
https://www150.statcan.gc.ca/n1/pub/71-607-x/71-607-x2020017-eng.htm
https://twitter.com/GregAbbott_TX/status/1366846908480815106
https://www.kctv5.com/greg-abbotts-head-scratching-anti-science-decision-to-end-the-texas-mask-mandate/article_53aa0ef9-8ec8-5dda-9b61-3dda4a40a414.html
https://www.newsweek.com/i-hate-it-here-trends-twitter-texas-greg-abbott-lifts-mask-mandate-1573364
https://nationalpost.com/news/politics/new-definition-of-hate-to-be-included-in-liberal-bill-that-might-also-revive-contentious-hate-speech-law
https://gogetfunding.com/operationsavethepress/