WHO’S GONNA STOP?

c. 2002 – Mike Caraway



I was born durin the great war, and I almost had no dad no more,

He was dodgin the bullets the world’s great bankers had sold,

The peoples of all tribes lost their lives to the great whore,

While the killers just switched sides and stole all the gold.

Now this system seems so clear, fearful shoppers filled with good cheer,

We all have a place to go where we’re paid what we’re due,

While the children disappear, over there and over here,

And the world turns on as if it never knew.



CHORUS:

And you say we don’t need the livin God to judge angels and men,

And you say we can make it on our own, with no help from heaven,

Well, I have to ask you to tell the truth from your top-hat hill, my friend,

Who’s gonna stop the nazis that are killin our children?

Who’s gonna stop the nazis that are killin our children?



Now they’re taken from their friends, from Nebraska and from Thailand,

And they’re bought as blood-sport for the evil men,

Taken from their mothers’ hands, to supply the beast’s demand,

While the police and the courts do nothin for them.

And they’re taken to the schools, where they’re taught to think like fools,

And to drink what’s cool from TV, and lose their souls,

Taught to pose and hide what’s true, by social pride be ruled,

And to make the praise of this world system their goal.



CHORUS



Now the killers who call the shots on the children and other have-nots

Think their violence hides, but the daylight gives them away,

Their lawless deeds and thoughts cause them to stink and rot,

And they cannot stop the comin judgement day.

Now the kid-trippers are all known, and the great city they own,

Do they hear and fear what the children’s Dad has to say,

“Better round their necks great stones, into the sea they be thrown,

Vengeance is mine”, says the Lord, “I shall repay”.



CHORUS