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'Following the money', Catherine Austin Fitts, the Globalists take down to control the money.
Dune Drifter
Dune Drifter
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60 views • October 29, 2021
'Following the money', Catherine Austin Fitts, the Globalists take down to control the money.

https://rumble.com/vofnqd-following-the-money-catherine-austin-fitts-the-globalists-take-down-to-cont.html

Original Source

https://youtu.be/NKt7KnK84yw

Oval Media (in English)

https://MISSINGMONEY.solari.com

"Missing money", series by Kelly Patricia O'Meara in "Insight"

Insight into 9/11 keep watching and learning.

Catherine explains the nut and bolts of how to control

Catherine Austin Fitts explains how she used to map out the money as a child and this helped her to understand how the grown ups worked. An amazing insight into an investment bankers mind and one time advisor to US Government. Catherine's insight is invaluable if you want to find how the Globalists are changing the monetary system....you will not like what they have planned at all. A MUST WATCH SO AS TO LEARN WHAT IS PLANNED FOR THE REST OF THE WORLD.

Narrative #62 Catherine Austin Fitts Mafia of the powerful Filmmaker Robert Cibis questions the former US vice-minister and investment banker Catherine Austin Fitts about the mechanisms of the interplay between politics and finances.

She reveals how massive systemic corruption leads to the replacement of democracy with orders and control, subtly at first and obviously in the Corona crisis.

Finally, the two discuss the simple stance that can be taken to minimise further damage. ---------- Besuch unsere Plattform:
https://www.oval.media/talk-shows/ Unserem Telegram-Kanal beitreten: https://t.me/OVALmedia Unseren E-Mail-Verteiler abonnieren:
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globalistsmoneykatherine austin fitts
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