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Warrior Wellness Ep1 Doc Jen Intro
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38 views • October 07, 2020
WARRIOR WELLNESS
In this series, Doc Jen and I will discuss the workings of our temple that Our Father has given us, and the best ways to take care of it until Yeshua returns or we join Him in Glory.
1 Cor 6:19-20
19 What? know ye not that your body is the temple of the Holy Ghost which is in you, which ye have of God, and ye are not your own?
20 For ye are bought with a price: therefore glorify God in your body, and in your spirit, which are God's.
You can reach Doc Jen at [email protected]
We love to bring the Word of Yahua to everyone. He has put that spirit in our hearts. Any support He asks you to give to our work helps us to do more of it in many ways.
Thank you for joining our mission!
www.Paypal.me/HiddenDay
Venmo @HiddenDay
Cash.app/$HiddenDay
QuickPay with Zelle [email protected]
In this series, Doc Jen and I will discuss the workings of our temple that Our Father has given us, and the best ways to take care of it until Yeshua returns or we join Him in Glory.
1 Cor 6:19-20
19 What? know ye not that your body is the temple of the Holy Ghost which is in you, which ye have of God, and ye are not your own?
20 For ye are bought with a price: therefore glorify God in your body, and in your spirit, which are God's.
You can reach Doc Jen at [email protected]
We love to bring the Word of Yahua to everyone. He has put that spirit in our hearts. Any support He asks you to give to our work helps us to do more of it in many ways.
Thank you for joining our mission!
www.Paypal.me/HiddenDay
Venmo @HiddenDay
Cash.app/$HiddenDay
QuickPay with Zelle [email protected]
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