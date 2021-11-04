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Impromptu Meeting With Honolulu Mayor Blangiardi During Worldwide Walkout
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10 views • November 04, 2021
On November 3, 2021, people from around the globe protested the loss of liberty, illegal mandates and tyrannical government overreach. Dozens of people marched from the Hawaii State Department of Health to Honolulu Hale and spoke in defense of health, truth and God given rights. No to masks, no to coerced vaccines and no to testing and mandates. The people found Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi in the driveway and engaged in conversation with him where they again requested a town hall meeting.
http://WorldWideWalkouts.org
https://hi.ChildrensHealthDefense.org
https://AlohaFreedomCoalition.org
https://t.me/LibertyPressHawaii
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/LibertyPress
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/LibertyPress
#WorldwideWalkout #Honolulu #Freedom
http://WorldWideWalkouts.org
https://hi.ChildrensHealthDefense.org
https://AlohaFreedomCoalition.org
https://t.me/LibertyPressHawaii
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/LibertyPress
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/LibertyPress
#WorldwideWalkout #Honolulu #Freedom
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