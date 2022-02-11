Miles Guo: The CCP does not respect the rules, laws, and morality, and the Winter Olympics have done great harm to both the athletes and the natural environment

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
2/10/2022 Miles Guo’s GETTR: The CCP does not respect the rules, laws, and morality, and the Winter Olympics have done great harm to both the athletes and the natural environment. What will it take for the Chinese people kidnapped by the CCP to gain the respect of the West?