© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
UK Column News - 12th February 2021 (MIRRORED)
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
205 views • February 12, 2021
UK Column News - 12th February 2021 (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel UK Column at:-
https://youtu.be/wC4awKLVHG4
Mike Robinson and Patrick Henningsen with today's UK Column News.
00:23 - Global Warming Causes Coldest Winter For 25 As Renewables Prove Themsleves Useless.
Sources:
**********
Sky Article: - https://bit.ly/3aew0vB
21CenturyWire: - https://21stcenturywire.com/2021/02/09/achtung-baby-its-cold-outside-germanys-green-energy-fail-rescued-by-coal-and-gas/
03:59 - Royal's Make Good On the Green New Deal
05:12 - Vaccine Adverse Reactions
Sources:
***********
MHRA Data: - https://bit.ly/3qhrCBw
08:40 - COVID 19 Vaccine For Children For No Reason Whatsoever
Sources:
**********
Mail article: - https://archive.is/54y23
Michigan State Article: - https://ehs.msu.edu/lab-clinic/bio/handling-prions.html
BBC Article: - https://cutt.ly/dkKEb7i
MID Article: - https://cutt.ly/wkKRord
22:16 - Vaccine Passports
Sources:
**********
Tobias Ellwood Statement: https://twitter.com/Tobias_Ellwood/status/1359984749981401090
Mail Article: - https://archive.is/AmMop
Standard Article: - https://archive.is/zYJQV
31:14 - One MP Speaks Out A Bit
Sources:
**********
Ch4 Post: - https://bit.ly/2Zd3m82
34:34 - Melinda Gates Advocates Censorship To Protect Her Agenda
Sources:
**********
Gates Article: - https://bit.ly/2LK9KjP
CBS Melinda Gates Interview: - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ggOjKFxu8r8&;t=0s
Reuters Fact Check: https://cutt.ly/FkKU87y
Gavi Alliance: - https://www.gavi.org/our-alliance
Article: - https://bit.ly/37ax169
UK Column Article: - https://www.ukcolumn.org/article/who-controls-british-government-response-covid19-part-one
UK Column Article: - https://www.ukcolumn.org/article/gates-hell
45:34 - Censorship And Cancel Culture Online
Sources:
***********
Business Insider Article: - https://cutt.ly/qkKIJV4
AP Article: - https://bit.ly/3jPSarh
USA Article: - https://cutt.ly/zkKOlVF
Politico Article: - Jhttps://archive.is/59H5f
Anna Kambhampaty Profile: - https://twitter.com/anna_P_k
56:00 - Geopolitical Censorship
Sources:
**********
Ofcom Ruling: - https://bit.ly/3pdKGiT
Dominic Raab Statement: - https://cutt.ly/lkKSjD4
59:58 - Destruction Of Young Lives Through Removal of Access To Education
Sources:
**********
Education Otherwise: - https://www.educationotherwise.org/
Portsmouth Fines Article: - https://www.educationotherwise.org/portsmouth-update/
Crowd Funder: - https://chuffed.org/project/legal-action-by-portsmouth-home-educators
01:00:48 - Some MSM Debate??
Sources:
**********
TalkRadio Debate: - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yjTk4djCveY&;t=0s
01:01:54 - Bank of England Misplaced Optimism Or Is It Just Nonsense
Sources:
**********
BoE Monetary Policy Report: - https://bit.ly/3rDjrjB
Mail Article: - https://archive.is/sWkRO
01:05:54 - Summer Lockdowns In Australia
Sources:
**********
Dan Andrews Statement: - https://cutt.ly/akKHceH
01:07:00 - Extremely Enthusiastic Lovers
Sources
*********
Mail Article: - https://archive.is/10m0q
Mirrored from You Tube channel UK Column at:-
https://youtu.be/wC4awKLVHG4
Mike Robinson and Patrick Henningsen with today's UK Column News.
00:23 - Global Warming Causes Coldest Winter For 25 As Renewables Prove Themsleves Useless.
Sources:
**********
Sky Article: - https://bit.ly/3aew0vB
21CenturyWire: - https://21stcenturywire.com/2021/02/09/achtung-baby-its-cold-outside-germanys-green-energy-fail-rescued-by-coal-and-gas/
03:59 - Royal's Make Good On the Green New Deal
05:12 - Vaccine Adverse Reactions
Sources:
***********
MHRA Data: - https://bit.ly/3qhrCBw
08:40 - COVID 19 Vaccine For Children For No Reason Whatsoever
Sources:
**********
Mail article: - https://archive.is/54y23
Michigan State Article: - https://ehs.msu.edu/lab-clinic/bio/handling-prions.html
BBC Article: - https://cutt.ly/dkKEb7i
MID Article: - https://cutt.ly/wkKRord
22:16 - Vaccine Passports
Sources:
**********
Tobias Ellwood Statement: https://twitter.com/Tobias_Ellwood/status/1359984749981401090
Mail Article: - https://archive.is/AmMop
Standard Article: - https://archive.is/zYJQV
31:14 - One MP Speaks Out A Bit
Sources:
**********
Ch4 Post: - https://bit.ly/2Zd3m82
34:34 - Melinda Gates Advocates Censorship To Protect Her Agenda
Sources:
**********
Gates Article: - https://bit.ly/2LK9KjP
CBS Melinda Gates Interview: - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ggOjKFxu8r8&;t=0s
Reuters Fact Check: https://cutt.ly/FkKU87y
Gavi Alliance: - https://www.gavi.org/our-alliance
Article: - https://bit.ly/37ax169
UK Column Article: - https://www.ukcolumn.org/article/who-controls-british-government-response-covid19-part-one
UK Column Article: - https://www.ukcolumn.org/article/gates-hell
45:34 - Censorship And Cancel Culture Online
Sources:
***********
Business Insider Article: - https://cutt.ly/qkKIJV4
AP Article: - https://bit.ly/3jPSarh
USA Article: - https://cutt.ly/zkKOlVF
Politico Article: - Jhttps://archive.is/59H5f
Anna Kambhampaty Profile: - https://twitter.com/anna_P_k
56:00 - Geopolitical Censorship
Sources:
**********
Ofcom Ruling: - https://bit.ly/3pdKGiT
Dominic Raab Statement: - https://cutt.ly/lkKSjD4
59:58 - Destruction Of Young Lives Through Removal of Access To Education
Sources:
**********
Education Otherwise: - https://www.educationotherwise.org/
Portsmouth Fines Article: - https://www.educationotherwise.org/portsmouth-update/
Crowd Funder: - https://chuffed.org/project/legal-action-by-portsmouth-home-educators
01:00:48 - Some MSM Debate??
Sources:
**********
TalkRadio Debate: - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yjTk4djCveY&;t=0s
01:01:54 - Bank of England Misplaced Optimism Or Is It Just Nonsense
Sources:
**********
BoE Monetary Policy Report: - https://bit.ly/3rDjrjB
Mail Article: - https://archive.is/sWkRO
01:05:54 - Summer Lockdowns In Australia
Sources:
**********
Dan Andrews Statement: - https://cutt.ly/akKHceH
01:07:00 - Extremely Enthusiastic Lovers
Sources
*********
Mail Article: - https://archive.is/10m0q
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.