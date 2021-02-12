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UK Column News - 12th February 2021 (MIRRORED)
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UK Column News - 12th February 2021 (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel UK Column at:-
https://youtu.be/wC4awKLVHG4

Mike Robinson and Patrick Henningsen with today's UK Column News.

00:23​ - Global Warming Causes Coldest Winter For 25 As Renewables Prove Themsleves Useless.


Sources:
**********

Sky Article: - https://bit.ly/3aew0vB

21CenturyWire: - https://21stcenturywire.com/2021/02/09/achtung-baby-its-cold-outside-germanys-green-energy-fail-rescued-by-coal-and-gas/



03:59​ - Royal's Make Good On the Green New Deal





05:12​ - Vaccine Adverse Reactions

Sources:
***********

MHRA Data: - https://bit.ly/3qhrCBw




08:40​ - COVID 19 Vaccine For Children For No Reason Whatsoever

Sources:
**********

Mail article: - https://archive.is/54y23

Michigan State Article: - https://ehs.msu.edu/lab-clinic/bio/handling-prions.html

BBC Article: - https://cutt.ly/dkKEb7i

MID Article: - https://cutt.ly/wkKRord




22:16​ - Vaccine Passports

Sources:
**********

Tobias Ellwood Statement: https://twitter.com/Tobias_Ellwood/status/1359984749981401090

Mail Article: - https://archive.is/AmMop

Standard Article: - https://archive.is/zYJQV





31:14​ - One MP Speaks Out A Bit

Sources:
**********

Ch4 Post: - https://bit.ly/2Zd3m82




34:34​ - Melinda Gates Advocates Censorship To Protect Her Agenda

Sources:
**********

Gates Article: - https://bit.ly/2LK9KjP

CBS Melinda Gates Interview: - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ggOjKFxu8r8&;t=0s

Reuters Fact Check: https://cutt.ly/FkKU87y

Gavi Alliance: - https://www.gavi.org/our-alliance

Article: - https://bit.ly/37ax169

UK Column Article: - https://www.ukcolumn.org/article/who-controls-british-government-response-covid19-part-one

UK Column Article: - https://www.ukcolumn.org/article/gates-hell




45:34​ - Censorship And Cancel Culture Online

Sources:
***********

Business Insider Article: - https://cutt.ly/qkKIJV4

AP Article: - https://bit.ly/3jPSarh

USA Article: - https://cutt.ly/zkKOlVF

Politico Article: - Jhttps://archive.is/59H5f

Anna Kambhampaty Profile: - https://twitter.com/anna_P_k




56:00​ - Geopolitical Censorship

Sources:
**********

Ofcom Ruling: - https://bit.ly/3pdKGiT

Dominic Raab Statement: - https://cutt.ly/lkKSjD4



59:58​ - Destruction Of Young Lives Through Removal of Access To Education

Sources:
**********

Education Otherwise: - https://www.educationotherwise.org/

Portsmouth Fines Article: - https://www.educationotherwise.org/portsmouth-update/

Crowd Funder: - https://chuffed.org/project/legal-action-by-portsmouth-home-educators



01:00:48​ - Some MSM Debate??

Sources:
**********

TalkRadio Debate: - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yjTk4djCveY&;t=0s



01:01:54​ - Bank of England Misplaced Optimism Or Is It Just Nonsense

Sources:
**********

BoE Monetary Policy Report: - https://bit.ly/3rDjrjB

Mail Article: - https://archive.is/sWkRO




01:05:54​ - Summer Lockdowns In Australia

Sources:
**********

Dan Andrews Statement: - https://cutt.ly/akKHceH



01:07:00​ - Extremely Enthusiastic Lovers

Sources
*********

Mail Article: - https://archive.is/10m0q
Keywords
censorshipglobal warmingdebatecoldeducationvaccineeconomyweatheraustraliagreen new dealgavireactionssustainablelockdowngretaadversecoronavirusmelinda gatespassportsdan andrewscobidpeter hitchins
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