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The Baptism Of The Holy Ghost From The Washing Of Water By The Word
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33 views • August 06, 2021
How are we to receive the Holy Spirit? "Man shall not LIVE by bread alone, but by EVERY word that proceedeth out of the mouth of God." If you place your faith on a single verse of Scripture, what does the Bible say? "Study to shew thyself approved unto God, a workman that needeth not to be ashamed, RIGHTLY DIVIDING the word of truth." Salvation does not come by bread alone. You must fully engulf yourself with Jesus Christ's Words. “So likewise, whosoever he be of you that forsaketh not ALL that he hath, he cannot be my disciple.” Jesus said it, not me. Forsake everything means NO SEX. There is no WAY around it. Jesus saith unto him, I AM the WAY, the Truth, and the Life, no man cometh unto the Father, but by me. All glory to the LORD God.
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This site is for educational purposes only!!
**FAIR USE**
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research.
Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
FAIR USE DEFINITION:
(Source: http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fair_use)
Fair use is a doctrine in the United States copyright law that allows limited use of copyrighted material without requiring permission from the rights holders, such as for commentary, criticism, news reporting, research, teaching or scholarship. It provides for the legal, non-licensed citation or incorporation of copyrighted material in another author’s work under a four-factor balancing test. The term “fair use” originated in the United States. A similar principle, fair dealing, exists in some other common law jurisdictions. Civil law jurisdictions have other limitations and exceptions to copyright.
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