The Change Lyric Video
19 views
•
Published Thursday
•
Hey guys :). We have a new lyric video release for The Change from The Storm album!!!Hope you like it🙏 🙏 🙏
Keywords
musicthe stormstorm
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos