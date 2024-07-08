BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Hippocrates Warned Us [and so did God]; Part II: The Implementation
Our Amazing Grace
Our Amazing Grace
83 views • 10 months ago

In this monocast, Scott walks through the implementation of the Hippocratic Oath warnings, through vaccines and Medicare/Medicaid; and how God always protects His people.Show more


**************


Links for this episode:


Milgram's Obedience Experiment https://ouramazinggrace.net/Tragedy-Money-Hospital-Killings-Following-Rules


LAST WORDS FROM DR ROBERT S MENDELSOHN https://www.bitchute.com/video/VsCrQdd8vbcR/


Vaccine Secrets https://childrenshealthdefense.org/vaccine-secrets/


The Secret History of Vaccines in 4 Minutes + The Untold Story of Polio https://needtoknow.news/2024/05/the-secret-history-of-vaccines-in-4-minutes-the-untold-story-of-polio/


A Special Message To Patients: STOP Your Ideological BS https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vwwA_3rX1uI&t=3s


Episode 376: THE ART OF WAR https://thehighwire.com/ark-videos/the-art-of-war/


Down's discrimination https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SiUc5NwRjgs


The Poisoned Needle - Trung Nguyen https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/q3f8eznx36oq26tat3fal/The-Poisoned-Needle-Trung-Nguyen-1.pdf?rlkey=t2f2ju6n22trak7kk84rm6qs0&st=z5xtgz2x&dl=0


What Happens if I Don’t Sign Up for Medicare at 65? Will I Be Penalized? https://healthnews.com/medicare/guides/is-there-penalty-not-signing-up-medicare/


CONFIRMED: You Will Automatically Get Medicare When You Turn 65 https://therebelpatient.substack.com/p/confirmed-you-will-automatically


*************


To learn more about Our Amazing Grace, visit our websites: https://www.ouramazinggrace.net/home


https://www.graceschara.com/


To sign up for Our Amazing Grace Newsletter: https://ouramazinggrace.substack.com/subscribe


