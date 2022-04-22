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Critically Thinking with Dr. P and Dr. M. Episode 91 - Apr 21 2022
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217 views • April 22, 2022
What a coup! Our beloved Dr. Merritt fills in for Dr. T!
Dr. Lee Merritt: http://themedicalrebel.com/
Dr. Palevsky: https://www.northportwellnesscenter.com/practitioner/lawrence-palevsky/about - https://www.facebook.com/Lawrence-B-Palevsky-MD-110703415650945/
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video. https://app.clouthub.com/#/videos/videos/22023e6d-1b09-4b1a-aade-35a8fd3b55f4 - Apr 22 2022
Critically Thinking with Dr. P and Dr. M. Episode 91 - Apr 21 2022
Critically Thinking, Dr P and Dr M Episode 91, Apr 21 2022
——————————————————-
https://www.gdass.org.uk/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/bIdermans-chart-of-coercion.pdf
Biderman's Chart and C-19: https://bit.ly/2RafuFU
https://www.gdass.org.uk/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/bIdermans-chart-of-coercion.pdf - https://bit.ly/3uh1pVG -
https://www.biblaridion.info/blog/bar-kochba/cytokine-storm/. - https://archive.is/F0ELD -
Ashkenazi Jewish populations do not appear to carry such variants in the ACE2 coding region. Specifically, 39% (24/61) and 54% (33/61) of deleterious variants in ACE2 occur in African/African-American (AFR) and Non-Finnish European (EUR) populations, Amish (AMI) and Ashkenazi Jewish (ASJ) populations do not appear to carry such variants in ACE2 ...
https://bmcmedicine.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12916-020-01673-z
Specifically, 39% (24/61) and 54% (33/61) of deleterious variants in ACE2 occur in African/African-American (AFR) and Non-Finnish European (EUR) populations,Amish (AMI) and Ashkenazi Jewish (ASJ) populations do not appear to carry such variants in ACE2 coding region....
New insights into genetic susceptibility of COVID-19: an ACE2 and TMPRSS2 polymorphism analysis
https://bmcmedicine.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12916-020-016
https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2021.08.18.21261804v1.full.pdf - K26R Bloodline
http://www.informationclearinghouse.info/article3249.htm - And advanced forms of biological warfare that can target specific genotypes may transform biological warfare from the realm of terror to a politically useful tool" (p. 60).
PsyOps, BioWarfare, 3-D Stereochemistry - Squalene = MF-59 (Gulf War Syndrome, ALS) .
"Rebuilding America's Defenses" – A Summary
Blueprint of the PNAC Plan for U.S. Global Hegemony Some people have compared it to Hitler's publication of Mein Kampf, which was ignored until after the war was over. Full text of Rebuilding America's Defenses here (removed: 404) http://www.informationclearinghouse.info/article3249.htm - And advanced forms of biological warfare that can target specific genotypes may transform biological warfare from the realm of terror to a politically useful tool" (p. 60).
Dr. Lee Merritt: http://themedicalrebel.com/
Dr. Palevsky: https://www.northportwellnesscenter.com/practitioner/lawrence-palevsky/about - https://www.facebook.com/Lawrence-B-Palevsky-MD-110703415650945/
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video. https://app.clouthub.com/#/videos/videos/22023e6d-1b09-4b1a-aade-35a8fd3b55f4 - Apr 22 2022
Critically Thinking with Dr. P and Dr. M. Episode 91 - Apr 21 2022
Critically Thinking, Dr P and Dr M Episode 91, Apr 21 2022
——————————————————-
https://www.gdass.org.uk/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/bIdermans-chart-of-coercion.pdf
Biderman's Chart and C-19: https://bit.ly/2RafuFU
https://www.gdass.org.uk/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/bIdermans-chart-of-coercion.pdf - https://bit.ly/3uh1pVG -
https://www.biblaridion.info/blog/bar-kochba/cytokine-storm/. - https://archive.is/F0ELD -
Ashkenazi Jewish populations do not appear to carry such variants in the ACE2 coding region. Specifically, 39% (24/61) and 54% (33/61) of deleterious variants in ACE2 occur in African/African-American (AFR) and Non-Finnish European (EUR) populations, Amish (AMI) and Ashkenazi Jewish (ASJ) populations do not appear to carry such variants in ACE2 ...
https://bmcmedicine.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12916-020-01673-z
Specifically, 39% (24/61) and 54% (33/61) of deleterious variants in ACE2 occur in African/African-American (AFR) and Non-Finnish European (EUR) populations,Amish (AMI) and Ashkenazi Jewish (ASJ) populations do not appear to carry such variants in ACE2 coding region....
New insights into genetic susceptibility of COVID-19: an ACE2 and TMPRSS2 polymorphism analysis
https://bmcmedicine.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12916-020-016
https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2021.08.18.21261804v1.full.pdf - K26R Bloodline
http://www.informationclearinghouse.info/article3249.htm - And advanced forms of biological warfare that can target specific genotypes may transform biological warfare from the realm of terror to a politically useful tool" (p. 60).
PsyOps, BioWarfare, 3-D Stereochemistry - Squalene = MF-59 (Gulf War Syndrome, ALS) .
"Rebuilding America's Defenses" – A Summary
Blueprint of the PNAC Plan for U.S. Global Hegemony Some people have compared it to Hitler's publication of Mein Kampf, which was ignored until after the war was over. Full text of Rebuilding America's Defenses here (removed: 404) http://www.informationclearinghouse.info/article3249.htm - And advanced forms of biological warfare that can target specific genotypes may transform biological warfare from the realm of terror to a politically useful tool" (p. 60).
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