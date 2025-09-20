BEACH BALLS 🪩 IN YOUR FACE [1991]

Bizarre German 90's underground diva-house classic from the super group Dick & Bawlz. Hugh Dick and Harry Bawlz claimed to be able to party through time and space by driving their modified BMW for 14 seconds at 88 kilometers per hour.





This video was made in Aug 2025 and has nothing to do with current events. -





Source: https://youtu.be/qMQ8g56GTUM