Erev Shabat Worship 05, Year 2025 (from 2025-01-17)

Erev Shabat Mishkan Worship, played on 2025-01-17





There is no transcript on my website, only the same worship which is not specified, pick the right date at this link:

https://bindernowski.com/category/music/music-mishkan/





Note:

There are more Mishkan videos available on my website, which are not public on the video platforms - if you like to relax with free style worship, feel free to head over to the link, given above, and select.





Technical notes:

About the setup: it's simply two microphones via interface into the computer, and there the DAW a mix is set up with a few effects, share the online mix via VoIP with the Mishkan, while at the same time it records the session.

And this here is the local recording of it.





Instruments: String & pad sounds as virtual instruments on the computer, Piano, Ukulele, Pipe organ (virtual) and Guitar.





The changes of the reverb (time) live is being done rough by foot, using a pedal, but easier than using the mouse while playing other instruments.

There is a bit editing afterwards, since I record them Multitrack, to get a bit a better balance and eventually remove some unwanted noises, and adjust the loudness as much as possible to match the specs.

If you seek for errors in playing and singing, you are at the wrong place. They are everywhere, it's not a place to deliver perfect music, but just to share some worship to give praise and thanks to Yeshua.



