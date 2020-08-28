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Why Europe Owes The Migrants Nothing
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22 views • August 28, 2020
MP3 Download: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3081/why-europe-owes-the-migrants-nothing
One of the great “gotchas” of history is currently sprinting through our collective consciousness with regards to the migrant crisis in the European Union, and it goes something like this:
“The migrant crisis is payback for Western destabilization of Middle Eastern governments – if you don't want these refugees, you shouldn't have bombed their countries – Karma is a bitch, so suck it up!”
This is an emotionally compelling argument for many people – and here is where we need to exercise the greatest caution. Emotionally compelling arguments by their very definition need to be rigidly examined and resisted – to avoid intellectual bigotry, we must subject seductive arguments to the greatest tests.
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.fdrurl.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Sources
http://www.gatestoneinstitute.org/5128/france-no-go-zones
http://www.gatestoneinstitute.org/5177/no-go-zones-britain
http://www.gatestoneinstitute.org/6264/no-go-zones-germany
http://www.gatestoneinstitute.org/5195/sweden-rape
http://www.gatestoneinstitute.org/6527/migrants-rape-germany
One of the great “gotchas” of history is currently sprinting through our collective consciousness with regards to the migrant crisis in the European Union, and it goes something like this:
“The migrant crisis is payback for Western destabilization of Middle Eastern governments – if you don't want these refugees, you shouldn't have bombed their countries – Karma is a bitch, so suck it up!”
This is an emotionally compelling argument for many people – and here is where we need to exercise the greatest caution. Emotionally compelling arguments by their very definition need to be rigidly examined and resisted – to avoid intellectual bigotry, we must subject seductive arguments to the greatest tests.
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.fdrurl.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Sources
http://www.gatestoneinstitute.org/5128/france-no-go-zones
http://www.gatestoneinstitute.org/5177/no-go-zones-britain
http://www.gatestoneinstitute.org/6264/no-go-zones-germany
http://www.gatestoneinstitute.org/5195/sweden-rape
http://www.gatestoneinstitute.org/6527/migrants-rape-germany
Keywords
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