In the last 24 hours, Columbia Univ has gone from a terrorist tent city to a frenzied invasion

Jesse Watters - In the last 24 hours, Columbia University has gone from a terrorist tent city on the quad to a frenzied invasion and occupation. Now, police are warning that the terrorist takeovers will spread. Just like Hamas, they attack you and then demand you feed them.They’re asking to be catered to while they threaten to “burn down” the school.

Just like Black Lives Matter, it’s spreading across the country, because liberal leaders won’t enforce their own laws. Now Jews are being chased down, told vile things and banned from campuses. Where’s our commander in chief during all this? Hiding under his desk.