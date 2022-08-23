Western Leaders Call for More Security at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant

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https://gnews.org/post/p1c3v6687
08/22/2022 WION: Amidst the growing concerns over shelling around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, leaders of Britain, France, Germany, and the United States held a telephonic conversation where they stressed the need to ensure the safety of nuclear installations threatened by the conflict in Ukraine