© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
DÉNONCIATION-FERMETURE BOUTIQUE - Ema Krusi
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
13 views • August 02, 2020
YT 29 juillet 2020 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_nD7p52Z6yk
Chaîne YT Ema Krusi : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCp2rcO8R6UkBSLs6NjCp-Cw
Suite à la dénonciation d’une personne à Genève, la médecin cantonale a fait fermer ma boutique. N’étant pas d’accord avec sa décision, je ferai recours.
Chaîne YT Ema Krusi : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCp2rcO8R6UkBSLs6NjCp-Cw
Suite à la dénonciation d’une personne à Genève, la médecin cantonale a fait fermer ma boutique. N’étant pas d’accord avec sa décision, je ferai recours.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.