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MONOPOLY - Who Owns The World - Documentary - Tim Gielen
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57 views • February 05, 2022
This incredibly eye opening documentary reveals something astonishing: the majority of our world is owned by the very same people. Because of this they can control the entire world and impose their wicked agenda onto all of humanity. This is the time to expose them and to rise up as one to defend our freedom.
Who owns the world? The big 3 mostly. The name of the two companies who virtually owns the world’ are Vanguard and BlackRock. Don't forget State Street. They are all at the heart of the Deep State or Cabal. Their plan is the Great Reset where they want to enslave every human on earth.
I found this video at Stop World Control. Share this video wherever you can. See more here:
Https://www.stopworldcontrol.com
Who owns the world? The big 3 mostly. The name of the two companies who virtually owns the world’ are Vanguard and BlackRock. Don't forget State Street. They are all at the heart of the Deep State or Cabal. Their plan is the Great Reset where they want to enslave every human on earth.
I found this video at Stop World Control. Share this video wherever you can. See more here:
Https://www.stopworldcontrol.com
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