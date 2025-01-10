EPISODE 406: TRIAL BY FIRE

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Historic Fires Are Decimating Southern California; Jefferey Jaxen Reports on Trudeau’s Resignation, Zuckerberg Goes Anti-Censorship?, and Bird Flu ‘Experts’ race to deploy a vaccine; Genomics Expert Explains New Finding on COVID Shot DNA Contamination; Polio Expert Central To New Jefferey Jaxen Series Shares Details of Part-2 Polio Premiere!
Guests: Steve Slepcevic, Kevin McKernan, Suzanne Humphries, M.D