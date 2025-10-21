© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
320 Pro Athletes Dead - since the Covid Jab rollout - A compilation of 1,000 highest profile - pro and elite athletes (including many Internationals, Olympians and World Champions) who have fallen ill since the jab rollout in March 2021 to Sep 30, 2025. Out of the 1,000, 362 are heart related, 42 blood clots, 29 cancer (increasing in percentage in the latter 2 years), 27 Strokes, 200+ reported as 'Sudden Illness', 320 deaths.
A full list, indexed by months is at 1hr53 of the video.
