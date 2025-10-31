Analyzing How the Islamic Call-to-Prayer Music Subjugates Individual Soveriegnty (Part III-Rhythm)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The steady pulse from the Christian music "Morning Has Broken" satisfies the individual's need for the security of a reliable stimulus. The rhythm presents itself as a VALUE to the individual's well-being and enjoyment; that is contrary to the DEMAND from the Islamic music for the individual to assimilate him or herself to its unsteady pulse, changing meters & abstract pauses.