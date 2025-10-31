BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Analyzing How the Islamic Call-to-Prayer Music Subjugates Individual Soveriegnty (Part III-Rhythm)
The steady pulse from the Christian music "Morning Has Broken" satisfies the individual's need for the security of a reliable stimulus.  The rhythm presents itself as a VALUE to the individual's well-being and enjoyment;  that is contrary to the DEMAND from the Islamic music for the individual to assimilate him or herself to its unsteady pulse, changing meters & abstract pauses. 

