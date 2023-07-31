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Veteran Hospice Nurse Pressured to Get Covid Jab Now Permanently Disabled - Danielle Baker
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47 views • July 31, 2023

As a 17-year veteran hospice nurse, Danielle Baker has a plethora of knowledge on true Covid death rates given her work with the terminally ill. After being pressured to take the Covid shot two years ago or face losing her job and loss of health benefits, she suffered a horrific adverse reaction. Tragically, the jab left her permanently disabled in her body and speech. She was diagnosed later with transverse myelitis as a result of the shot causing her body to attack the covering of her spinal cord. Danielle courageously shares her story that details the aftermath of losing her ability to work, which has placed her family in financial collapse. She reveals that the most prevalent group of Covid-injured Americans have neurological problems, but nobody knows how to help them because they’re so severely injured.



TAKEAWAYS


Donate to Danielle Baker at GiveSendGo.Com to help her raise $3,000 for a much-needed wheelchair 


Danielle, along with many others in her workplace, were heavily pressured to receive the Covid jab


Danielle’s workplace offered drawings of up to $5,000 and $20,000 bonuses if 90 percent of the staff received the Covid shot


Danielle’s experience as a hospice nurse opened her eyes to the horror and severity of the Covid lockdown orders 



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Wheelchair Donation: https://bit.ly/3qL501t

VAERS: https://vaers.hhs.gov/

C60 Complete (get $5 off with code TINA): https://bit.ly/PBVACCM

Nurse Freedom Network: https://nursefreedomnetwork.org/

Delivering Kari’s Van for Family of 10: https://bit.ly/3Oxf47N


🔗 CONNECT WITH DANIELLE BAKER

Facebook: https://bit.ly/3Ni4VtL 

Substack: https://thecoercednurse.substack.com/  

TikTok: https://bit.ly/3Ps9R1U 

Twitter: https://twitter.com/homcrn_baker 


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Keywords
americahospitalsfaucijabmyelitiscovidplandemiccovid 19 shottina griffingive send gocounter culture mom showdanielle bakerhospice nurseveteran nursing
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