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Nuclear War is Coming - Peak Deaths Expected on Easter Sunday - Are you Ready to be Rescued??
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80 views • April 04, 2020
Please LIKE, SHARE this with others, and SUBSCRIBE so that this video can reach more people and wake them up! Your efforts could save many from what will soon be coming over the earth as we see the day approaching! Could the Rapture happen on Passover?
Much of what Israel had to go through in the days before they escaped from Egypt is happening again. We have seen unprecedented situations in the world with pestilence, locust plagues and economic collapse. The only aspect still required to complete the picture is a devastating war - which is predicted by our enemy to kick off on or before April 8th, 2020.
God gave us many patterns in His Word to guide us to the day on which we need to be prepared to meet Him and for us to discover this, we have to watch what the Word of God says and what is happening in the world that point us to the Word of God.
A plan that our enemy, Satan, has been working on for centuries is also playing out in the world right now - just as shown to us through predictive programming - and this includes even the coronavirus pandemic which is targeting China through a possible false flag attack. All of this forms part of a timeline that has been shown to us in the Word of God and which is now repeating. the correlations are pointed out in this video and they are too specific to be coincidental.
There are many who will hold to their dogmas and views without looking carefully at what the Word of God says in which we see how a Pre-Tribulation Rapture is modelled after the harvest and Temple models that are given to us to understand this. If you have not considered these yet, you have very little time to do so and to be a Berean in this regard. A link is provided to a series below in which this is carefully laid out.
Resolving the Contention - series on the Resurrection of the Dead:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLQbRGpjMk5ITFHif8nD9JB_TFb7Y-kgpW
We have a very small window of opportunity left, that I would consider the highest watch time of our lifetime approaching and this could really be it, given how much emphasis our enemy has placed on this window of time as well. I hope you will be watching with me and that we will all be falling before the feet of our Saviour with me over the next days and hours.
Keep looking up and may our Heavenly Father bless you for considering this information!
Some other videos that may be of interest:
Media lying about the Pandemic:
Media lies exposed by the Public:
https://youtu.be/5pIMD1enwd4
Elmhurst Hospital as reported by the media:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OVRPsoXrgeM
Elmhurst Hospital in Real Life:
Part 1: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K0z8NhxNTaU
Part 2: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cNVTNNmurgA
Doctors in Germany looking at the deception:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8tQH9Bu7mko
The same hospital footage used in reports from hospitals in different countries:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aTi5giEX1ag
More information shared by Dr. Fauci, pointing to how this pandemic is nothing more than normal influenza:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BVQbc7W2_68
Does the Covid-19 Test provide reliable results?
https://youtu.be/4sHqJaSZvHs
Important Videos with more Information:
https://youtu.be/4g1ia3y7sgA
https://youtu.be/wBofJDKMnME
Series on the Resurrection of the Dead:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLQbRGpjMk5IQPh42nKZswYr_odXGP4xse
Keep looking up! Our Redemption is right at the door and the Rapture is about to happen! We Fly Soon!
Salvation video:
https://youtu.be/wLBGxcCTsJk
I Pet Goat 2 Video - the animation containing our enemy's plan:
https://youtu.be/Id6nCa_OTEM
#Rapture #NuclearWar #EndGame
Much of what Israel had to go through in the days before they escaped from Egypt is happening again. We have seen unprecedented situations in the world with pestilence, locust plagues and economic collapse. The only aspect still required to complete the picture is a devastating war - which is predicted by our enemy to kick off on or before April 8th, 2020.
God gave us many patterns in His Word to guide us to the day on which we need to be prepared to meet Him and for us to discover this, we have to watch what the Word of God says and what is happening in the world that point us to the Word of God.
A plan that our enemy, Satan, has been working on for centuries is also playing out in the world right now - just as shown to us through predictive programming - and this includes even the coronavirus pandemic which is targeting China through a possible false flag attack. All of this forms part of a timeline that has been shown to us in the Word of God and which is now repeating. the correlations are pointed out in this video and they are too specific to be coincidental.
There are many who will hold to their dogmas and views without looking carefully at what the Word of God says in which we see how a Pre-Tribulation Rapture is modelled after the harvest and Temple models that are given to us to understand this. If you have not considered these yet, you have very little time to do so and to be a Berean in this regard. A link is provided to a series below in which this is carefully laid out.
Resolving the Contention - series on the Resurrection of the Dead:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLQbRGpjMk5ITFHif8nD9JB_TFb7Y-kgpW
We have a very small window of opportunity left, that I would consider the highest watch time of our lifetime approaching and this could really be it, given how much emphasis our enemy has placed on this window of time as well. I hope you will be watching with me and that we will all be falling before the feet of our Saviour with me over the next days and hours.
Keep looking up and may our Heavenly Father bless you for considering this information!
Some other videos that may be of interest:
Media lying about the Pandemic:
Media lies exposed by the Public:
https://youtu.be/5pIMD1enwd4
Elmhurst Hospital as reported by the media:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OVRPsoXrgeM
Elmhurst Hospital in Real Life:
Part 1: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K0z8NhxNTaU
Part 2: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cNVTNNmurgA
Doctors in Germany looking at the deception:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8tQH9Bu7mko
The same hospital footage used in reports from hospitals in different countries:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aTi5giEX1ag
More information shared by Dr. Fauci, pointing to how this pandemic is nothing more than normal influenza:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BVQbc7W2_68
Does the Covid-19 Test provide reliable results?
https://youtu.be/4sHqJaSZvHs
Important Videos with more Information:
https://youtu.be/4g1ia3y7sgA
https://youtu.be/wBofJDKMnME
Series on the Resurrection of the Dead:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLQbRGpjMk5IQPh42nKZswYr_odXGP4xse
Keep looking up! Our Redemption is right at the door and the Rapture is about to happen! We Fly Soon!
Salvation video:
https://youtu.be/wLBGxcCTsJk
I Pet Goat 2 Video - the animation containing our enemy's plan:
https://youtu.be/Id6nCa_OTEM
#Rapture #NuclearWar #EndGame
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