BREAKING - Plans for U.S. strikes on Iranian personnel and facilities in Iraq, Syria approved after Jordan drone attack

Plans for U.S. strikes on Iranian personnel and facilities in Iraq, Syria approved after Jordan drone attack

UPDATE 3:08 PM EST --

An American "official" has stated "The countdown to the air campaign against the militias affiliated with Iran has begun, and zero hour is very close."

https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/world/here-it-comes-b1b-bombers-are-in-the-air





