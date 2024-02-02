Create New Account
BREAKING - Plans for U.S. strikes on Iranian personnel and facilities in Iraq, Syria approved after Jordan drone attack
UPDATE 3:08 PM EST --

An American "official" has stated "The countdown to the air campaign against the militias affiliated with Iran has begun, and zero hour is very close."

https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/world/here-it-comes-b1b-bombers-are-in-the-air


