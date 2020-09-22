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TALKING ABOUT THE MENTAL ILLNESS KNOWN AS GERMAPHOBIA - GEORGE CARLIN (COMEDY VIDEO)
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87 views • September 22, 2020
TALKING ABOUT THE MENTAL ILLNESS KNOWN AS GERMAPHOBIA - GEORGE CARLIN (COMEDY VIDEO)
The timing on seeing this video again, couldn't be any better. We have 75% of the population Brainwashed and Mind Controlled into thinking the Covid-19 PLANdemic/SCAMdemic is real. It is a COMPLETE HOAX, and 1,000s of doctors are telling you so, but still so many people CAN'T WAKE UP. The easiest way in the world to Wake Up from this current False Flag HOAX event and all future False Flag HOAX events is to STOP WATCHING THE MAINSTREAM MEDIA NEWS. It is so easy to break free from the programming, and this is definitely your first step requirement. If you have fear of germs, then YOU WEAR A MASK, YOU SOCIAL DISTANCE, YOU TAKE CV19 TESTS, YOU LOCK DOWN IN YOUR HOME, YOU STOP WORKING, AND YOU TAKE THE VACCINATIONS. If you beLIEve any of these things work, then you trust them, and you practice being a SHEEP. Leave the rest of us alone, the ones that are Awake and Conscious, and know how to do our own research. Don't push your BS ignorant ass conspiracy theory beLIEfs on the sane people still remaining on earth. We are called TRUTHERS for a reason, and we are super minority for a reason. WAKE UP AND BECOME CONSCIOUS OR DIE, YOUR TIME REMAINING ON EARTH AS A SHEEP WILL BE COMING TO AN END VERY SOON.
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
The timing on seeing this video again, couldn't be any better. We have 75% of the population Brainwashed and Mind Controlled into thinking the Covid-19 PLANdemic/SCAMdemic is real. It is a COMPLETE HOAX, and 1,000s of doctors are telling you so, but still so many people CAN'T WAKE UP. The easiest way in the world to Wake Up from this current False Flag HOAX event and all future False Flag HOAX events is to STOP WATCHING THE MAINSTREAM MEDIA NEWS. It is so easy to break free from the programming, and this is definitely your first step requirement. If you have fear of germs, then YOU WEAR A MASK, YOU SOCIAL DISTANCE, YOU TAKE CV19 TESTS, YOU LOCK DOWN IN YOUR HOME, YOU STOP WORKING, AND YOU TAKE THE VACCINATIONS. If you beLIEve any of these things work, then you trust them, and you practice being a SHEEP. Leave the rest of us alone, the ones that are Awake and Conscious, and know how to do our own research. Don't push your BS ignorant ass conspiracy theory beLIEfs on the sane people still remaining on earth. We are called TRUTHERS for a reason, and we are super minority for a reason. WAKE UP AND BECOME CONSCIOUS OR DIE, YOUR TIME REMAINING ON EARTH AS A SHEEP WILL BE COMING TO AN END VERY SOON.
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
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