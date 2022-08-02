How America's OIL MESS shows we're moving towards FASCISM

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Glenn Beck
Aug 1, 2022 Democrats are pushing forward a bill to ‘reduce inflation,’ even though it will have the exact OPPOSITE effect. This all relates to the far-left’s effort to reduce global climate change, Glenn explains, but why should we trust President Biden to fix ANYTHING? Glenn uses America’s current strategic oil reserve MESS to prove that a) Biden cannot be trusted to solve ANY of our issues and b) to show how America is moving towards FASCISM with a dangerously fast pace…
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W0EcGAHMr-4