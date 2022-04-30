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Scott Schara - Amazing Grace's Light Shines On
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102 views • April 30, 2022
Today on the Naturally Inspired Podcast Scott Schara is joining us. When Scott and Cindy Schara decided they would answer the call on their heart and try for a third child they had no idea they would be blessed with their daughter grace. Grace was born with down syndrome. To Scott and Cindy this did not mean limitation, no it meant the opposite. They adopted the mantra of "the skys the limit" and Grace did not disappoint. A fun, loving, convertible driving, Elvis fan, Grace captured everyone's heart instantly. When Scott admitted her to the hospital with mild symptoms from covid-19 he could never have imagined the outcome. What he thought was going to be routine care, a quick trip in and out of the hospital, turned in to a nightmare with the worst possible outcome. Scott and the Schara Family have lost their Amazing Grace. Now Scott is speaking out about their families tragic loss to help save lives. You can learn more about Grace and the Schara Family at https://ouramazinggrace.net/home.
Please welcome Scott Schara to the Naturally Inspired Podcast.
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Scott Schara Amazing Grace DNR Hospital Ventilator Morphine Death
Covid Virus Vaccine Pandemic Mask Mandate Lockdown Natural Health Movement Mindset Minerals Health Freedom Medical Freedom Tammy Cuthbert Garcia Naturally Inspired Podcast
Please welcome Scott Schara to the Naturally Inspired Podcast.
👍 - Like Our Content? Help Us Grow! (Tip/Donate) https://tammycuthbertgarcia.com/donate/
🤝 - Love Freedom? Support Our Sponsors! https://tammycuthbertgarcia.com/shop-support/
(High Quality Storable Food, Seeds, Water Filtration, Air Filtration, Minerals, Supplements, Coffee And More)
❤️ - Want More Info? Become An Exclusive Member And Supporter! https://locals.com/member/TammyGarcia
🤜 - Connect With Tammy On All Video, Podcast & Social Platforms https://tammycuthbertgarcia.com/connect-with-tammy/
🏃♀️ - Visit Tammy's Websites Here - 🏃♀️
.
🎙 - https://naturallyinspiredpodcast.com
.
🔥 - https://tammycuthbertgarcia.com
.
✍️ - https://naturallyinspiredreport.com
.
❤️ - https://locals.com/member/TammyGarcia
Naturally Inspired Media participates in various affiliate programs and therefore may be eligible for commissions via ads, links, and/or images shared on this post.
#ScottSchara #Amazing #Grace #DNR #Hospital #Ventilator #Morphine #Death #Covid #Virus #Vaccine #Pandemic #Mask #Mandate #Lockdown #NaturalHealth #Movement #Mindset #Minerals #HealthFreedom #MedicalFreedom #TammyCuthbertGarcia #NaturallyInspiredPodcast
Scott Schara Amazing Grace DNR Hospital Ventilator Morphine Death
Covid Virus Vaccine Pandemic Mask Mandate Lockdown Natural Health Movement Mindset Minerals Health Freedom Medical Freedom Tammy Cuthbert Garcia Naturally Inspired Podcast
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