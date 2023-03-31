Trump Indictment A Distraction While Rome Burns

END TIME NEWS REPORT * 3.31.2023





VIVEK RAMASWAMY: 'UNAMERICAN TRUMP INDICTMENT"...

https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2023/03/30/vivek-ramaswamy-on-un-american-trump-indictment-we-may-be-heading-on-our-way-to-a-national-divorce/





DESANTIS SAYS 'NO' TO ANY ASSISTANCE IN ANY INDICTMENT OF TRUMP...

https://www.oann.com/newsroom/desantis-says-he-will-not-assist-in-any-indictment-request-after-trump-indictment/





NYPD SENDS MEMO URGING ALL COPS TO PREPARE FOR MOBILIZATION FOLLOWING TRUMP INDICTMENT...

https://trendingpoliticsnews.com/breaking-nypd-sends-memo-urging-all-cops-to-prepare-for-mobilization-following-trump-indictment-mace/





BRAZIL AND CHINA DEAL TO DITCH U.S. DOLLAR...

https://www.foxbusiness.com/markets/brazil-china-strike-trade-deal-agreement-ditch-us-dollar





SENATE VOTES TO END COVID-19 SCAMDEMIC NATIONAL EMERGENCY...

https://thehill.com/policy/healthcare/3924782-senate-votes-to-end-covid-19-national-emergency/





J6'S QANON SHAMAN FREED FROM PRISON 14 MONTHS EARLY...

https://www.wnd.com/2023/03/qanon-shaman-freed-prison-14-months-early/





BARGE CARRYING 1400 TONS OF METHANOL SINKS IN OHIO RIVER...

https://www.oann.com/newsroom/barge-carrying-1400-tons-of-methanol-sinks-in-ohio-river/





NATO DISPERAL OF DEPLETED URANIUM...

https://gregreese.substack.com/p/natos-dispersal-of-depleted-uranium





Augusto on Brighteon…

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/theappearance/playlists?page=1





Augusto's Websites...

http://theappearance.com

http://theappearance.net





Augusto on iTunes...

https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast//id1123053712?mt=2





Augusto on MediaFire...

https://www.mediafire.com/folder/byndkxqfq7ohj/The_Appearance





Contact Info:





Augusto Perez

POB 465

Live Oak, FL 32064





Larry Taylor

Blog: http://larrywtaylor.org

POB 317

Talihina, OK 74571-0317





Chuck Wilson

Email: [email protected]