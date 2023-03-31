Create New Account
Trump Indictment A Distraction While Rome Burns
The Appearance
Published 17 hours ago |

END TIME NEWS REPORT * 3.31.2023


VIVEK RAMASWAMY: 'UNAMERICAN TRUMP INDICTMENT"...

https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2023/03/30/vivek-ramaswamy-on-un-american-trump-indictment-we-may-be-heading-on-our-way-to-a-national-divorce/


DESANTIS SAYS 'NO' TO ANY ASSISTANCE IN ANY INDICTMENT OF TRUMP...

https://www.oann.com/newsroom/desantis-says-he-will-not-assist-in-any-indictment-request-after-trump-indictment/


NYPD SENDS MEMO URGING ALL COPS TO PREPARE FOR MOBILIZATION FOLLOWING TRUMP INDICTMENT...

https://trendingpoliticsnews.com/breaking-nypd-sends-memo-urging-all-cops-to-prepare-for-mobilization-following-trump-indictment-mace/


BRAZIL AND CHINA DEAL TO DITCH U.S. DOLLAR...

https://www.foxbusiness.com/markets/brazil-china-strike-trade-deal-agreement-ditch-us-dollar


SENATE VOTES TO END COVID-19 SCAMDEMIC NATIONAL EMERGENCY...

https://thehill.com/policy/healthcare/3924782-senate-votes-to-end-covid-19-national-emergency/


J6'S QANON SHAMAN FREED FROM PRISON 14 MONTHS EARLY...

https://www.wnd.com/2023/03/qanon-shaman-freed-prison-14-months-early/


BARGE CARRYING 1400 TONS OF METHANOL SINKS IN OHIO RIVER...

https://www.oann.com/newsroom/barge-carrying-1400-tons-of-methanol-sinks-in-ohio-river/


NATO DISPERAL OF DEPLETED URANIUM...

https://gregreese.substack.com/p/natos-dispersal-of-depleted-uranium


Augusto on Brighteon…

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/theappearance/playlists?page=1


Augusto's Websites...

http://theappearance.com

http://theappearance.net


Augusto on iTunes...

https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast//id1123053712?mt=2


Augusto on MediaFire...

https://www.mediafire.com/folder/byndkxqfq7ohj/The_Appearance


Contact Info:


Augusto Perez

POB 465

Live Oak, FL  32064


Larry Taylor

Blog: http://larrywtaylor.org

POB 317

Talihina, OK  74571-0317


Chuck Wilson

Email: [email protected]

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
