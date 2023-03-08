Ancient Greek and Roman Commemorative Coins Collection Explored #trustedcoins

http://www.trustedancientcoins.com/commemorative-ancient-coins/ for the article to this video.





This video explores ancient Greek and Roman coins commemorating various important historical events.





First, the coin of Philip II, the king of Macedonia 356-333 B.C. and father of the legendary Alexander the Great issued a series of coins commemorating his Olympic Games victory in the horse racing event.





Next a coin of Augustus is shown which is in honor of his victory over Brutus and Cassius who were the infamous assassins of Julius Caesar. The victory happened at Philippi in Macedonia in 42 B.C. where Augustus settled his legions and issued this coin commemorating this event. It features the goddess of Victory also known as Victoria with wreath and palm. On the back are the legionary standards of his soldiers.





The third coin type is the founding of a new Roman city of Viminacium with an example of year I of it's founding in 244 A.D. It features the symbol of the legions stationed in the area which were the bull and the lion.





The last coin types explored are those of Constantine the Great, whom was Roman emperor from 307-337 A.D. When Constantine founded a brand new Roman capital city, named after himself called Constantinople, he wanted to give equal honors to the city of Rome and Constantinople. A concurrent issue of coins was made. One featured the personification of Rome, as VRBS ROMA with the legendary founders Romulus and Remus who were suckled by a female wolf, which is a symbol of the city to this day. The other type was with the personification of Constantinople with a victory riding on a ship on the reverse.





