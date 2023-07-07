"Revolutionary Communist" Group Burns American Flags In Philadelphia On Independence Day





RevComs ("Revolutionary Communists") gathered outside Independence Hall in Philadelphia Tuesday, Independence Day, where they burned several American flags. One angry onlooker got in a brief scuffle trying to confront them before police separated him from the group.





After tearing up and burning a large flag, the group handed out mini flags to attendees, who each ripped them up.





"America was never great!" they chanted as they threw them into a pile, poured on lighter fluid, and took a lighter to them in front of America's birthplace.





🔗 Credit News2Share:

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=oZuP5dr8C5E