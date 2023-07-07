"Revolutionary Communist" Group Burns American Flags In Philadelphia On Independence Day
RevComs ("Revolutionary Communists") gathered outside Independence Hall in Philadelphia Tuesday, Independence Day, where they burned several American flags. One angry onlooker got in a brief scuffle trying to confront them before police separated him from the group.
After tearing up and burning a large flag, the group handed out mini flags to attendees, who each ripped them up.
"America was never great!" they chanted as they threw them into a pile, poured on lighter fluid, and took a lighter to them in front of America's birthplace.
🔗 Credit News2Share:
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=oZuP5dr8C5E
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.