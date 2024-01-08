J6 Was a Conspiracy at the “Highest Level”; Oath Keeper J6’er Speaks to TNA

With every passing year, we learn more horrific details about J6 supporting the claim that the violence that erupted was plotted by people within the highest level of government. Rep. Clay Higgins (R-La.) and his office have investigated the incident extensively, and he believes the chaos was the result of a 10-month conspiracy designed to destroy the MAGA movement. In this episode, TNA senior editor Rebecca Terrell discusses her interview with J6’er Kelly Meggs, whom she visited in federal prison.

