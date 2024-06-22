"If you poke the Russian bear with a stick, don't be surprised when he reacts." | Farage in 2014

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"If you poke the Russian bear with a stick, don't be surprised when he reacts."
Nigel Farage, addressing the EU Parliament in 2014:
"This EU empire, ever seeking to expand, stated its territorial claim on the Ukraine some years ago. Just to make that worse... some NATO members said they too would like the Ukraine to join NATO."
"As we speak, there are NATO soldiers engaged in military exercises in the Ukraine. Have we taken leave of our senses? Do we actually want to have a war with Putin? Because if we do, we're certainly going about it the right way."
