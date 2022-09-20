QEII’s funeral ‘SHOCK and AWE’ pageantry: my psychological observations, imprinting, cognitive dissonance – Psychology on a Shoestring MVI_7512

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I watched a few hours of Queen Elizabeth’s funeral procession, and I want to share what I understand of the imprinting that occurs in the beholders. Psychological principles worked the same in the past, as now, and as they will in the future. STAND GUARD AT THE ENTRANCE TO OUR MINDS!