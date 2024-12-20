Brighteon Broadcast News, Dec 20, 2024 – Mike Adams and FUTURIST reveal mind-bending details of what’s coming in 2025

- Introduction to the Interview and AI Project (0:17)

- Advancements in AI and Publishing (2:45)

- Decentralization and Centralized Control (9:09)

- Mass Consciousness Expansion and Mental Health (14:29)

- Health and Nutrition Recommendations (19:39)

- Interview with John Peterson (23:53)

- The Role of AI in Decentralization (32:45)

- The Future of Humanity and AI (47:25)

- The Great Reveal and Secrets Revealed (59:25)

- The Role of Technology in Building a New World (1:16:43)

- Building a New World (1:23:11)

- Timeline Estimates and Predictive Models (1:24:22)

- Psychological Operations and UFO Disclosure (1:29:14)

- Cultural and Economic Implications of Disclosure (1:32:53)

- Rising Consciousness and Human Evolution (1:36:53)

- Carbon Sequestration and Terraforming (1:42:11)

- The Role of AI in the New World (1:46:08)

- The Arlington Institute and Its Programs (1:51:53)

- Dawson Knives and Innovative Designs (1:59:11)

- Limited Run and Potential Disruptions (2:29:55)

- Collaboration and Customization (2:30:54)

- Escape from LA and Innovative Features (2:31:55)

- Knife's Effectiveness in Various Situations (2:36:41)

- Personal Connection to Border Issues (2:38:45)

- Challenges with Commercial Knives (2:40:17)

- Innovation and Collaboration in the Knife Industry (2:41:54)

- Gratitude and Future Plans (2:45:20)

- Holiday Sale and Product Promotion (2:48:06)

- Introduction of New Toothpaste (2:51:18)

