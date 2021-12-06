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Mastering Your Body’s Internal Technology with Elzabieta Kosmicki and Ken Swartz
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3 views • December 06, 2021
On Episode 9 of C60 Health Connections, Jess interviews wellness expert Elzabieta Kosmicki and takes a close look at the ways that we can enhance our wellness by bringing our inner and outer worlds into sync.
In a world ever obsessed with advancing technology, it may sound strange to refer to the inner workings of the body as technological. However, diving into the deep and complex relationship between breath and heart awareness, and the physical effects of these vital elements, Elzabieta Kosmicki explains the ways in which we are able to synthesize and sync our internal landscape in order to create a positive effect on our physical health and external experiences.
Elza is the founder of Advanced Wellness Partners and the Reasons & Season multimedia health education platform. Drawing on years of experience in BodyTalk, Classical Chinese Medicine, Structural Integration, Somatic Therapy, Women’s and Children’s Health, Eastern and Western Herbalism, Qi Gong, and Martial Arts, Elza shares her passion for heart-centered, seasonal living. She illustrates how the heart, the breath, intuition, and intention all work in concert to support the mental and spiritual inner workings that ultimately pave the way for physical wellness.
Elza’s Website
https://www.reasonsmag.com
Free Breath 101 course
https://www.reasonsmag.com/free-breat...
Reasons & Season Podcast
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast...
Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/reasonsandse...
Instagram
https://instagram.com/reasonsandseaso...
To learn more about C60, please visit: https://c60purplepower.com/what-is-c60
Use the Coupon Code: THEC60SHOW for 15% off your first order at:
https://c60purplepower.com
Disclaimer: These statements and products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. The information on this show, and C60 Purple Power products, are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, mitigate, or prevent disease. Please consult a healthcare professional before starting any new diet or exercise regimen. Individual results may vary.
#c60 #carbon60 #c60purplepower
In a world ever obsessed with advancing technology, it may sound strange to refer to the inner workings of the body as technological. However, diving into the deep and complex relationship between breath and heart awareness, and the physical effects of these vital elements, Elzabieta Kosmicki explains the ways in which we are able to synthesize and sync our internal landscape in order to create a positive effect on our physical health and external experiences.
Elza is the founder of Advanced Wellness Partners and the Reasons & Season multimedia health education platform. Drawing on years of experience in BodyTalk, Classical Chinese Medicine, Structural Integration, Somatic Therapy, Women’s and Children’s Health, Eastern and Western Herbalism, Qi Gong, and Martial Arts, Elza shares her passion for heart-centered, seasonal living. She illustrates how the heart, the breath, intuition, and intention all work in concert to support the mental and spiritual inner workings that ultimately pave the way for physical wellness.
Elza’s Website
https://www.reasonsmag.com
Free Breath 101 course
https://www.reasonsmag.com/free-breat...
Reasons & Season Podcast
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast...
https://www.facebook.com/reasonsandse...
https://instagram.com/reasonsandseaso...
To learn more about C60, please visit: https://c60purplepower.com/what-is-c60
Use the Coupon Code: THEC60SHOW for 15% off your first order at:
https://c60purplepower.com
Disclaimer: These statements and products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. The information on this show, and C60 Purple Power products, are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, mitigate, or prevent disease. Please consult a healthcare professional before starting any new diet or exercise regimen. Individual results may vary.
#c60 #carbon60 #c60purplepower
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